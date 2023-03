ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A statewide Amber Alert has been canceled after police said two children who were in the back of a stolen vehicle have been found.

The Zanesville Police Department said a 3-year-old and 1-year-old were inside a tan 2008 Chevrolet Suburban when it was taken from a gas station at around 5:15 p.m. Thursday. Both have been found safe and the Amber Alert has been canceled.