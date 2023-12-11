5 things to watch at the Ohio Statehouse this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Look for one last blitz of bills before Ohio lawmakers go on vacation until late January. Statehouse reporter Morgan Trau breaks down the five things to watch for this week at the Statehouse.

1. Marijuana policy

Lawmakers have been debating the guidelines around recreational use.

The Senate passed a more restrictive version, which the governor is urging the House to pass.

The House is fighting back against it and supporting its own version — one that is more similar to what voters chose.

Both paths would likely lead to recreational marijuana for sale as soon as lawmakers agree.

2. House Bill 68

H.B. 68 is likely to be on the Senate floor. This is a bill that bans gender-affirming care for trans youth and bans trans kids from participating on sports teams.

3. House Bill 51 and Senate Bill 83

Two controversial bills are up in the air for full votes: H.B. 51 in the Senate and S.B. 83 in the House.

H.B. 51 was proposed by the gun lobby and prohibits police from enforcing federal firearm laws.

S.B. 83 would overhaul the higher education system to fight against so-called liberal bias.

It is unclear if either of them have the votes, and lawmakers on each side said it's likely they won't hit the floor this week.

4. House Bill 187

House Bill 187 is headed back to the House after being passed by the Senate. It would change how property tax is determined and increase homestead exemptions. There is a provision that would allow it to go into effect for 2023 taxes.

The Senate, however, changed it to focus on financially vulnerable people, which the House will now need to agree to. The bill sponsors are not happy with the changes.

5. Tobacco veto override

Should cities be able to ban flavored tobacco? Cities that have looked into these types of bans, like Cleveland and Columbus, would be able to ban flavors unless the legislature overrides the governor.

The governor has continuously vetoed legislation that would take away home rule when it comes to tobacco regulations. The latest was in the budget, the one that goes into effect in the new year.

The lawmakers have only this week to override the veto before the law goes into effect.

What's next?

There are plenty of other bills being heard and likely voted on this week. Session is expected to go into the late evening on Wednesday.

The next time the Senate is scheduled to meet for session is Jan. 24. The House has a Jan. 10 session as needed (which means it will likely be canceled) but an actual session on Jan. 24.