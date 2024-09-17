4 days of threats in Springfield: A timeline of lockdowns, closures after post claiming Haitians eating pets

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Several sites in Springfield have been put on temporary lockdowns or closed and evacuated due to non-credible bomb threats in recent days. All sites were investigated and deemed secure.

“It is important to note that the threats received in Springfield this week have not been substantiated and may be indicative of ‘swatting,’” city officials said. “Swatting refers to the act of falsely reporting a serious emergency, such as a bomb threat, to provoke a large-scale law enforcement response.”

Springfield city officials and police said they are working with the Dayton office of the FBI “to thoroughly investigate and trace the origin of these threats.”

The non-credible threats in Springfield come after the city was thrust into the spotlight due to a viral social media post claiming pets were being eaten in the city by Haitian immigrants. Former president Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential pick JD Vance have further amplified the post, despite city officials having said that it's baseless and false.

RELATED | Father of Springfield 11-year-old killed in crash says Trump campaign is using his son as 'political tool'

On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine held a press conference in Springfield and said Ohio State Highway Patrol will be stationed in Springfield schools starting Tuesday, sweeping each building every morning before the arrival of faculty or students. This comes after at least 33 bomb threats, which were all unfounded, he said.

Here is a list of the affected sites and the dates threats were received:

Monday, Sept. 16

The Springfield region continued to be hit by threats of violence that are affecting local schools and others.

• The Springfield City School District evacuated both Simon Kenton and Kenwood Elementary schools Monday morning based on information received from the Springfield Police Division.

The district enacted a controlled release to dismiss students to their parents, and a long line of people formed at Springfield High School to pick up their children.

RELATED | Gov. Mike DeWine says OSHP will be at Springfield schools Tuesday after at least 33 bomb hoaxes

Sunday, Sept. 15

• Clark State College, based in Springfield, announced on Sunday that they would be closing all of its campuses and move to remote classes Monday through Friday as a result of two email threats of a potential bombing and shooting from the weekend.

All Clark State classes will be conducted virtually this week, and employees should work from home, according to the college. All activities are canceled.

“We remain dedicated to providing strong academic programs and will work to ensure minimal disruption to our educational environment, but we will always prioritize the safety and wellness of our students, employees and community,” the university said.

• Wittenberg University canceled all activities, events and athletics contests Sunday due to a threat of a potential shooting on campus from an email sent Saturday.

The threat involved a bomb threat utilizing a red Honda Civic. The entire campus was cleared of any suspicious vehicles and no threats were found.

Later Sunday, Wittenberg announced that all classes would be remote on Monday. Faculty and staff were also expected to work remotely, except for essential employees. All events, athletics and activities were canceled as well.

On Monday, university officials said all academic facilities were locked, and Wittenberg adjusted protocol to dining as it did Sunday.

Springfield, Ohio leaders: No credible reports of pets being eaten

Saturday, Sept. 14

• Springfield Regional Medical Center received an alleged bomb threat at 6:07 a.m.

“Mercy Health immediately put the hospital on lockdown while local authorities conducted a thorough search of the facility, in conjunction with our on-site security team,” Mercy Health officials said. “Nothing was found within or outside the hospital and the threat was determined to be not credible. The hospital continued to operate during this time.”

• Kettering Health Springfield medical center was also under a brief lockdown due to a bomb threat Saturday morning.

They said they were notified of the threat around 6:50 a.m., and the lockdown lasted for about a half an hour.

Friday, Sept. 13

An email sent at 7:21 a.m. “targeted several City Commissioners and a city employee.”

• The Bureau of Motor Vehicles and the Ohio License Bureau Southside were evacuated.

A second email at 7:45 a.m. targeted several schools

• The Springfield City School District closed Roosevelt Middle School and evacuated Perrin Woods and Snowhill Elementary schools Friday morning after the city received two bomb threats via email.

Roosevelt Middle School also closed before the beginning of the school day.

Perrin Woods and Snowhill Elementary students were evacuated from their buildings to a different district location.

• Cliff Park High School, a charter school outside the Springfield district, was also evacuated.

Thursday, Sept. 12

On Thursday, several city, county and school buildings around Springfield were closed because of a bomb threat to multiple facilities throughout the city.

• This included City Hall, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, the Springfield Driver’s Exam Station, Ohio License Bureau Southside, Springfield Academy of Excellence and Fulton Elementary School. They were all cleared using explosive-detecting K9s.

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said everyone who was in the City Hall building was moved out. The building was closed all day Thursday.

• All Clark County buildings were also closed to the public Thursday, “out of an abundance of caution.” This included all commission departments, the Department of Job and Family Services, the Common Pleas Court, the Board of Elections and the A.B. Graham Building.

Rue would not comment on the precise language of the threat but said it came from someone claiming to be from Springfield, and mentioned frustration with the city related to Haitian immigration issues.

The Springfield school district evacuated students from Fulton. Parents of students were told to pick up their children from Springfield High School, where they had been taken.

RELATED:

Woman who posted viral Springfield cat-eating claims: ‘I feel for the Haitian community’

'Taking away from the real issues' | Springfield leaders say health care and education are at risk, not pets

Haitians in Ohio find solidarity at church after chaotic week of false pet-eating claims