2022 Midterm Election: A guide to Ohio's governor race between Mike DeWine, Nan Whaley

CINCINNATI — As Ohioans prepare to make their way to the polls on Election Day, it's important to have an understanding of each candidate's platforms and campaigns.

In Ohio's gubernatorial race, Republican incumbent Mike DeWine is going head-to-head with Democrat challenger Nan Whaley.

Here's a breakdown of each candidate, as well as the issues at the forefront of their campaigns:

Background

Mike DeWine

Born and raised in Yellow Springs, DeWine has served as Ohio's governor since 2019, and prior to that he served as Ohio's Attorney General from 2011-2019, a U.S. Senator from 1995-2007, Ohio Lieutenant Governor from 1991-1994, U.S. Representative from 1983-1991 and State Senator from 1981-1982.

DeWine's running mate is his current Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

Nan Whaley

Whaley served as Dayton's mayor from 2014-2022. The Mooresville, Indiana, native served for two terms on the Dayton City Commission after being elected in 2005. She also serves as the president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Her running mate is Cheryl Stephens, the chief executive officer of the East Akron Neighborhood Development Corporation (EANDC).

Issues

Mike DeWine

Upskilling Ohio's Workers for Better Jobs and a Bright Future: DeWine is investing in career education, job training and workforce development so Ohio workers can succeed in a tech-focused economy to compete with China.

Bolstering Ohio's Economic Future and Bridging Opportunity Gaps: His campaign said DeWine is working to increase broadband internet access and close the digital divide in unserved areas. By creating Broadband Ohio, DeWine and Husted are expanding availability with $232 million in grants and an estimated 230,00 Ohioans gaining high-speed internet.

Bringing Jobs and Essential Manufacturing Back Home: DeWine prided himself and Husted on bringing the $20 billion new Intel semiconductor facility to Ohio, which will bring more than 20,000 jobs to the state.

Championing and Investing in Law Enforcement: He is investing more than $274 million in not only traditional programs, but other programs that ensure first responders' physical, mental and emotional health needs are met. DeWine will also put funding toward recruitment and retention efforts, violent crime prevention and school safety.

Transforming Ohio's Mental Health and Addiction Care: DeWine highlighted his past efforts and funding toward mental health and crisis stabilization services. He also is currently working with the Ohio General Assembly to invest $85 million to train, recruit and hire more mental health professionals.

Expanding Quality Learning and Improving Education Outcomes: DeWine has expanded eligibility for publicly-funded child care, as well as the eligibility of the EdChoice Scholarship, which gives Ohio families the flexibility to choose the best education for their kids.

Nan Whaley

Jobs: Whaley has a "21st Century Jobs Plan" that includes investing in Ohio businesses, investing in building the future within Ohio and raising wages for all Ohioans. You can read Whaley's full jobs plan here.

Abortion: As governor, Whaley said she'll never waiver on her commitment to supporting abortion rights.

Veterans: Whaley's policy related to veterans is guided by the belief that all veterans are entitled to: the right to live in health and age with dignity, the right to a job and the tools to thrive, the right to shelter and housing and the right to justice.

Inflation: She supports sending an inflation rebate of $350 to every middle-class Ohioan, which would go to roughly 7.4 million residents.

LGBTQ+: Once elected governor, Whaley will pass the Fairness Act, which would outlaw discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Ethics: Whaley wants to create a new Public Accountability Commission to investigate political wrongdoing, bolster funding to agencies tasked with upholding ethics and work with legislature to close dark money loopholes.

Education: She wants to strengthen K-12 schools and maintain hard-fought funding reforms, including fully funding the Fair School Funding Plan. She also supports high-quality, universal preschool across the state. Lastly, she supports increases to the State Share of Instruction and Ohio College Opportunity Grants to help at-risk and first-generation students complete college degrees.

Appalachia: Whaley intends to invest in Appalachian Ohio by fulfilling the broadband promise — which would create universal broadband in Appalachia by 2028 — addressing the opioid crisis, building a powerful base for jobs and innovation and supporting our veterans.

Gun Safety: Whaley said she wants to work to repeal bills like the Stand Your Ground bill, permit-less concealed carry and arming teachers. She wants to pass commonsense laws like universal background checks and red flag laws.

Opioids: She plans to partner with local communities to get them the resources they need to fight the opioid crisis. Whaley also will fight to protect Medicaid expansion, and she'll issue an executive order to reinvigorate the Governor's Cabinet Opiate Action Team.

Environment: Whaley has signed on to the Marshall Plan for Middle America, which will drive equitable infrastructure development in the Ohio Valley. She also wants to repeal House Bill 6 and put clean energy standards back in place.

Families: Whaley promises to fight for paid family leave for all Ohioans.

Drug Costs: Whaley plans to fine drug companies that unfairly raise prices, cap Insulin costs at $30 per month, stop subsidizing drug company profits, act on expert recommendations to lower prices and, lastly, create more oversight and transparency in our health care systems.

Energy: Whaley wants to reform the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) so consumer interests are at the core, spur innovation and create union jobs in clean energy, build climate-resilient communities and achieve 100% renewable energy supply for Ohio government operations by 2030.

