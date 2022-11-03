2022 Midterm Election: A guide to Ohio's 1st Congressional District race between Steve Chabot, Greg Landsman

CINCINNATI — The race for Ohio's 1st Congressional District is coming down to the wire as Nov. 8's election day looms closer.

Ohio's 1st Congressional District is made up of the eastern majority of Hamilton County as well as Warren County.

Republican incumbent Steve Chabot is going head-to-head with Democratic candidate Greg Landsman.

Here's a breakdown of each candidate, as well as the issues they've campaigned on:

Backgrounds

Steve Chabot

Steve Chabot is serving Ohio's 1st Congressional District in his 12th term. From Cincinnati, he previously served as a city councilman and Hamilton County commissioner for nearly five years before being elected to Congress in 1994.

Chabot serves on the Committee on the Judiciary, the Committee on Small Business and the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the U.S. House.

Greg Landsman

Greg Landsman is a former public school teacher in his fifth year as a Cincinnati councilman. Landsman was born in Greater Cincinnati, and after earning a Master's Degree he went on to work for former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland. As a councilman, Landsman established City Hall's first-ever Office of Ethics and Good Government and the Balanced Development Scorecard.

Issues

Steve Chabot

Revitalizing the Economy: Chabot wants federal agencies to look for alternatives to ease the burden on small businesses so they can grow and create jobs

Health Care: Chabot supports the repeal of Obamacare and replacing it with market-based reforms that will give families more options at a lower cost. The legislation he supports to replace Obamacare is also guaranteed to cover those with pre-existing conditions.

Energy: He believes America needs to increase domestic oil production, and Chabot is a strong proponent of the Keystone XL pipeline. He has also introduced legislation to stop price-gouging and anti-competitive behavior by OPEC nations by subjecting them to antitrust laws and prohibiting them from withholding supply with the intent of creating a shortage or raising prices.

Government Spending: Chabot is a supporter of a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution.

Protecting Social Security: Chabot is a longtime supporter of the Social Security Preservation Act, which says that money paid into Social Security can only be used for Social Security and no other government programs.

Veterans: He vows to be a strong supporter of legislation and funding efforts to ensure veterans have access to medical care, education and financial services.

School Security: Chabot help pass legislation that reauthorized the COPS Secure Our Schools grant program for 10 years. The legislation more than doubles the funding available for important security measures, including metal detectors, improvements in identifying and treating mental health issues, the installation of improved communications systems and security training for school employees and students.

Cybersecurity: As part of the House Small Business Committee, Chabot has focused on steps small businesses can take to prevent and combat cyberattacks. Alongside Ranking Member Nydia Velasquez, Chabot introduced bipartisan legislation to help give small businesses the tools and resources they need to defend themselves against cyberattacks, both foreign and domestic.

Greg Landsman

Lowering Costs for Families: Landsman has called for the suspension of the state and federal gas taxes, as well as for lowering the costs of prescription drugs. He also promises to hold big corporations accountable for price gouging.

Jobs & the Economy: He supports the bipartisan COMPETES Act that works to bring the supply chain back home. Landsman also supports strengthening worker protections, including making it harder for employers to bust unions before they have a chance to organize and update labor laws. He also supports raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour and to expand high-quality and affordable childcare.

Reproductive Health & Rights: Landsman believes that it's not the place of the government to dictate the decisions that Americans make about their own bodies. He opposes any effort to undermine privacy between women and their doctors, and he supports the codification of Roe v. Wade. Landsman also wants to address the racial discrepancies in maternal mortality.

Education: Landsman promises to fight for more equitable access to education. He also plans to vote to lessen the burden of college on students and their parents.

Infrastructure: Landsman supports the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and plans continued investment in projects to improve crumbling roads and bridges as well as expanding digital infrastructure to ensure broadband internet for everyone.

Public Safety: Landsman supports improving public safety by building trust between communities and public safety officers and police.

Gun Safety: Landsman has been named a Gun Sense candidate by Moms Demand Action, and he supports requiring universal background checks on all gun sales. He also supports banning the sale of assault weapons.

Voting Rights: Landsman supports the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would restore and strengthen the Voting Rights Act of 1965. He also supports expanding voter registration and access, strengthening ethics requirements, outlawing voter purges, increasing election security and establishing independent redistricting nationwide.

Health Care: He promises to push for lower healthcare premiums and work to eliminate surprise billing. Landsman also supports bipartisan legislation that holds Big Pharma accountable and allowing Medicaid to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices.

Veterans: Landsman promises to fight to make sure veterans suffering from toxic exposure in Iraq and Afghanistan get the support and medical attention they deserve. He also said it's "inexcusable" that any veteran lacks access to health care for physical and mental health.

Environment: Landsman is endorsed by the League of Conservation Voters. He promises to fight to protect access to clean air and water, and he'll hold polluters accountable for damages that disproportionately impact marginalized communities.

Equality: If elected to Congress, Landsman will support the Equality Act to ensure that no one can be discriminated against due to sexual orientation or gender. He also wants to codify marriage equality into federal law.

Foreign Policy: As a member of Congress, Landsman will advocate for Israel's right to self-determination and work to build bridges between the U.S., Israel and other regions to achieve sustainable peace in the region. He also supports the Abraham Accords effort started by former President Trump and continued by President Biden. Lastly, Landsman supports delivering military and humanitarian aid to those in Ukraine.

