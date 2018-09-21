Volunteers needed for foster care review boards in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say volunteers are needed for county Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.

The volunteers would review the cases of children placed in care because of dependency, neglect or abuse to ensure they are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

Officials say counties in need of volunteers include Allen, Barren, Breckinridge, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Crittenden and Fulton. Other counties in need are Graves, Grayson, Green, Hardin, Hart, Hickman, LaRue, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McLean, Todd, Trigg and Warren.

Volunteers aren't required to live in those counties.

Kentucky lawmakers created the boards as a way to decrease the time children spend in out-of-home care. Volunteers review files on children placed in out-of-home care and work with state officials and courts on behalf of the state's foster children.