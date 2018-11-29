Teachers, others speak against Kentucky graduation rules

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than a dozen people have spoken against new high school graduation requirements in Kentucky.

The Kentucky Department of Education held a public hearing Thursday on new high school graduation requirements. The new rules would require students to meet college and career readiness standards and demonstrate minimum competency in math and reading. They can do that by passing a test beginning in the 10th grade, or by getting approval from their local superintendent.

Seventeen people spoke at the hearing, including school superintendents, teachers and a high school sophomore. All but one opposed the requirements, arguing they would disproportionately hurt minority students and put too much pressure on testing. Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis noted there are other ways to meet the standard without passing a test.