Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts 4  Closings/Delays
NewsStateState-Kentucky

Actions

Robertson County Schools to close Jan. 15-16, implement NTI due to illness

closed school classroom
Storyblocks
closed school classroom
Posted

MT. OLIVET, Ky. — One Northern Kentucky school district announced it will be closed Thursday and Friday due to illness.

Robertson County Schools Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said in a letter to parents the district will be closed Jan. 15-16 after "careful consultation with our area health officials." During that time, the district will use Non-Traditional Instruction to continue learning.

"Over the past few school days, we have observed a significant increase in the number of students being sent home due to illness, leading to a rise in absenteeism," Holbrook wrote. "Specifically, the number of confirmed cases of influenza and strep throat among both students and staff has reached a concerning level."

Holbrook wrote that the district's custodians will use the two days to do a "deep sanitation" of classrooms, restrooms, cafeterias and buses.

"We strongly encourage parents and guardians to utilize these additional days at home to sanitize their children's belongings and to be vigilant about minimizing exposure to individuals who may be exhibiting flu-like symptoms," Holbrook said.

The superintendent said school is expected to return to normal in-person instruction Tuesday, Jan. 20.

More NKY news:
Kentucky could soon join Ohio in criminalizing predatory grooming behavior Former church music director sentenced to 15 years for sexually abusing teen Food nonprofit La Soupe gets funding to expand services in Northern Kentucky

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Let's Talk, Lawrenceburg! We want to talk with you Jan. 22 to find solutions, together