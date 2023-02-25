Measles case tied to Asbury University revival

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — State health officials announced Friday that a person who attended an Asbury University revival service has a confirmed case of measles.

Officials say the person is a Jessamine County resident and attended the revival on February 18. No other information will be given due to privacy concerns.

“Anyone who attended the revival on Feb. 18 may have been exposed to measles,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH). “Attendees who are unvaccinated are encouraged to quarantine for 21 days and to seek immunization with the measles vaccine, which is safe and effective.”

The Kentucky Department for Public Health is collaborating with Asbury University, the Jessamine County Health Department and the Center for Disease Control Prevention (CDC).

Officials say this is the third case of measles confirmed in Kentucky in the past three months.

Measles is highly contagious and has symptoms typical of upper respiratory illness. It also causes a rash typically three to five days after symptoms present.

Dr. Stack says those who may have been exposed should call ahead before entering any health care facility.

In the U.S., children normally receive their first dose of the measles vaccine between 12 months to 15 months of age. A second dose is then given between ages 4 and 6. Officials say two doses of the vaccine are 97% effective at preventing infection.

For more information on measles, click here.

