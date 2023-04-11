VIDEO: Louisville police release body camera footage from mass shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Body camera footage released by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows the moment officers responded to a mass shooting Monday morning.

Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said officers from LMPD's First Division, including 26-year-old Nickolaus Wilt, responded to Old National Bank in downtown Louisville just after 8:30 a.m. for an active shooter situation.

Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said at a news conference that bank employee Connor Sturgeon, 25, brought an AR-15 assault-style rifle into the building, shooting and killing five co-workers while livestreaming the attack.

Still images show Sturgeon appearing to wait in the bank's lobby after firing at other employees. Humphrey said he was waiting to ambush police as they responded.

Video released by police shows Wilt and another officer, identified as Officer Cory Galloway, arriving on scene. As Galloway walks toward the building's lobby, shots are fired and Galloway appears to fall and roll down the stairs, away from the door and windows.

WARNING: This video does feature graphic language and images

Galloway was shot during the response. Humphrey said he was later treated for a minor gunshot wound. His body camera does not capture Wilt being shot, because he is behind him.

Wilt is currently in critical condition at University of Louisville Hospital after police said he was shot in the head during the response.

"He never hesitates," Humphrey said of Wilt. "Even after getting shot at, this young man went back into the line of fire ... to protect others."

As more police respond to the scene, Galloway's camera captures him and other officers firing into the building. Another officer can be heard yelling, "I think he's down."

Humphrey said the other officers were attempting to rescue Wilt amid the shooting. They eventually got him into a cruiser and took him directly to the hospital. He said once officers arrived no other civilian was shot by Sturgeon.

The body camera footage does not show any civilian victims. Humphrey said additional crews responded, running into the building to provide medical treatment to the civilians inside the building.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said he expects the city to release 911 calls at a later time as well.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene:



Joshua Barrick, 40

Thomas Elliot, 63

Juliana Farmer, 45

James Tutt, 64

A fifth victim, Deana Eckert, died hours later at the hospital. UofL Hospital said eight additional people were taken to the hospital following the shooting. Five of those people have been discharged. Officer Wilt remains the only person in critical condition.

