BLUE ASH, Ohio — Matthew 25 Ministries has mobilized teams in Southeastern Kentucky and the St. Louis area in response to the devastating tornadoes that swept through the region.

Governor Andy Beshear shared that 19 people are dead and at least 10 others are hospitalized after Friday night’s storms.

Crews are actively searching through debris for those still unaccounted for.

In an effort to assist in the hardest-hit areas, Governor Beshear has deployed 70 National Guard troops, and 24 state highways remain closed due to damage and flooding.

A survey conducted by the National Weather Service indicates that Russell County suffered EF2 tornado damage, with estimated wind speeds ranging from 135 to 140 mph.

The damage from the Russell-Pulaski County line to Somerset exhibited intensity levels from EF2 to EF3, while Laurel County experienced the most severe impact, confirming EF3 tornado damage.

Recovery efforts are ongoing in various affected regions.

See more on how you can help tornado victims in the video below:

Local nonprofits seek donations for tornado victims in Kentucky

How to Help

Matthew 25 Ministries is currently accepting monetary donations online and at their Blue Ash facility located at 11083 Kenwood Road. They are requesting the following essential items for those affected:



Cases of bottled water: 12 and 24 count

12 and 24 count Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.

Antibacterial soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc. Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc.

Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc. Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.

Toilet paper, paper towels, etc. Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.

Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc. First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.

Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc. Candles and flashlights: If necessary, please include the appropriate size batteries with any flashlight donation

If necessary, please include the appropriate size batteries with any flashlight donation Clean-up supplies: Protective eyewear, work gloves, trash bags etc.

Additionally, the Hayden and Crue Project is also collecting items at Bridge Logistics at 5 Circle Freeway Drive in West Chester.

Donations must be received by Wednesday at 4 p.m. for delivery on Thursday morning.

The following items are most in-demand:



Diapers

Baby wipes

Water

Canned goods

Packaged food items

Kids Clothes of all sizes and baby clothes of all sizes

Men and women's clothing of all sizes

Dog food

Towels

Toiletries

Empty new gas cans

