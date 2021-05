FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear scheduled his routine biweekly COVID-19 update for Thursday at 4 p.m.

Beshear's biggest announcement was that by Friday, May 28, all indoor and outdoor businesses, venues and events catering to fewer than 1,000 people will be allowed to operate at 75% capacity. All those catering to more than 1,000 people can move up to 60% capacity, whether indoor or outdoor.

