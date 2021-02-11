Gov. Beshear: Kroger vaccine sites closed Thursday for weather

Kentucky residents who were scheduled to receive a vaccine at Kroger on Thursday will need to reschedule to sometime next week, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday in an address to the Commonwealth on the state's inclement weather conditions.

Wednesday's snow showers left parts of the state blanketed in 4-6 inches of snow with more precipitation forecasted in parts of the Tri-State. Beshear declared a state of emergency Thursday and several Northern Kentucky counties have been placed under a level 1 or 2 snow emergency as precipitation caused traffic crashes and power outages across the state.

Beshear said all Kentucky regional Kroger COVID-19 vaccine appointments are canceled for Thursday. All appointments will be rescheduled to sometime next week. Appointments made for Friday, Feb. 12, are expected to take place as scheduled.

"I know it's disappointing for those who may have had their appointment delayed a week or two, but we've gone through too much and kept each other too safe during this pandemic to have you lose your life on the roadway when it's dangerous," Beshear said.

Beshear announced Tuesday the Kroger Health vaccination hub at 1 W. Rivercenter Blvd. in Covington would not open Thursday as planned due to weather restrictions.

Beshear said those who had an appointment scheduled should keep an eye on their email and voicemail for information on rescheduling.

According to the Northern Kentucky Health Department, vaccine sites at Lakeside Christian Church and Grant County Health Center will remain open on Thursday. All appointments at these locations are full.