Watch Now
NewsStateState-Kentucky

Actions

Lawsuit filed over new Kentucky law aimed at curbing youth vaping

Vaping Teens
Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
FILE - In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)
Vaping Teens
Posted at 9:13 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 21:13:15-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A new Kentucky law aimed at curbing youth vaping is being challenged in court.

The Kentucky Vaping Retailers Association, the Kentucky Hemp Association and four vape retailers filed a lawsuit last week in Franklin Circuit Court challenging the constitutionality of the bill, news outlets reported. It would require that any vape products sold have approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or have a “safe harbor certification."

The administration has approved 23 vape product applications out of more than a million, so retailers argue that the requirement would make most of their stock illegal and put them out of business.

The lawsuit says the bill violates the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which grants due process. It argues that “hemp-derived products, including vapeable hemp products, are not subject to regulation by FDA,” so there is no “regulatory market pathway” to allow them and other products to be sold.

Republican state Rep. Rebecca Raymer, the bill’s lead sponsor, has said it was a response to the state’s “vaping epidemic” and, in particular, complaints about how rampant vaping has become in schools.

Secretary of State Michael Adams and the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control are named as defendants. Both offices said they had not yet been served and had no comment.

The new law is set to go into effect Jan. 1, 2025.

More Kentucky government news:
Kentuckians will be able to access medical marijuana sooner than expected Kentucky sees highest number of fatal crashes in 7 years, looks for solutions Kentucky GOP lawmakers remove Gov. Beshear's role in filling US Senate vacancies

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.