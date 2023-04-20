KYTC: Statewide outage brings indefinite pause to auto renewals, transfers

A statewide outage of multiple Microsoft products mean Kentuckians can't renew auto licenses or make title transfers, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC said Microsoft is reporting nationwide issues under multiple different internet service providers; services like Office 365 and Teams have been affected.

It's unclear how long the outage will impact auto services in Kentucky. A spokesperson with the Kenton County Clerk's Office said their offices haven't been given an estimated time in which the outage would be resolved.

"I am sorry for the inconvenience that this is causing in the Auto Department in both the Covington and Independent offices," the spokesperson said in an email.

Vehicle inspections can still be performed by county sheriff's offices, and officials said they would review visitors' paperwork so any secondary visits the outage necessitates can move more smoothly.