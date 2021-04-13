Kentucky unemployment system back online Tuesday

COVINGTON, Ky. — After being shut down for four days after a system hack, Kentucky's unemployment insurance online system is back online Tuesday morning.

RELATED: What to know as Kentucky's unemployment system shuts down for 4 days

To use the updated system, people will have to go through a few steps first, Kentucky officials said.

Claimants will need to:

Create a new 12-digit password;

Verify their email address and receive an access code through their email account;

Use the new eight-digit PIN they were mailed;

Know that the telephone claiming system (interactive voice response) will use the new eight-digit PIN; and

Review all the information on their account to make sure it is correct.

Starting Thursday, people can get in person help at the Workforce Career Center in Covington, Ky. However, people will have to make an appointment online.

The hack was found after roughly 200,000 fraudulent claims were filed in Kentucky in February alone, Amy Cubbage, general counsel for the governor’s office, said. State leaders said it’s unclear how many accounts have been tampered with.

