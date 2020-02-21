Menu

KY could be next state to legalize medical marijuana

Posted: 6:01 AM, Feb 21, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-21 07:28:04-05
Medical marijuana is legal in 33 states, including Ohio, and Kentucky could be next to join those ranks.
On Thursday, the Kentucky House passed a proposal to legalize medical marijuana with a vote of 65 to 33. Now, the proposal goes to the Kentucky Senate.

Even if medical marijuana were legalized, there would be some rules in place. One such rule is medical marijuana could not be smoked, but would have to be ingested in pill form or as an oil.

Kentucky would also determine the guidelines for doctors and medical professionals as to what medical marijuana can be prescribed for.

If the proposal passes the Kentucky Senate, medical marijuana would be sold at approved dispensaries across the state.

This is the first time the issue of medical marijuana has come up in Kentucky and passed to the Kentucky Senate.

