KSP: 54-year-old man dead after overturning vehicle in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. — A 54-year-old man is dead after overturning his vehicle multiple times Friday afternoon in Carroll County, Kentucky State Police said.

Just before 3:45 p.m. Friday, a 54-year-old man was driving east on KY-26 near US-42 when he drove off the shoulder of the roadway and rolled his vehicle over several times, KSP said.

KSP didn't give a reason for why the man drove off the side of the road.

The Carroll County Coroner's Office identified the man as Marcos Corchado Castaneda.

KSP said it was assisted by Carroll County Fire and Carroll County EMS, as well.