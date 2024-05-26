Watch Now
NewsStateState-Kentucky

Actions

KSP: 54-year-old man dead after overturning vehicle in Carroll County

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Ambulance
Posted at 11:51 AM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 11:51:35-04

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. — A 54-year-old man is dead after overturning his vehicle multiple times Friday afternoon in Carroll County, Kentucky State Police said.

Just before 3:45 p.m. Friday, a 54-year-old man was driving east on KY-26 near US-42 when he drove off the shoulder of the roadway and rolled his vehicle over several times, KSP said.

KSP didn't give a reason for why the man drove off the side of the road.

The Carroll County Coroner's Office identified the man as Marcos Corchado Castaneda.

KSP said it was assisted by Carroll County Fire and Carroll County EMS, as well.

Watch Live:

Scripps News Weekend

More local news:
PD: 18-year-old woman killed in Millvale crash, 5 others hospitalized Sergio Santos scores in 93rd minute, Cincinnati beats Toronto 4-3 Reds secure weekend series against Dodgers with 3-1 victory

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!