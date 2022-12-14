Kentucky woman wins $175,000 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off at company holiday party

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Louisville woman has won $175,000 after scratching off a Kentucky Lottery "Hit The Jackpot" ticket she received at a company holiday party.

Lori Janes, who works at Harmon Dental Center as the office manager and treatment coordinator, was participating in a white elephant gift exchange yesterday with her coworkers when someone “stole” a $25 TJ Maxx gift card she had received. She then had to choose another gift and took $25 dollars in Scratch-off tickets from someone else.

She won $50 on the first ticket before the $10 Hit The Jackpot ticket revealed a win on all 15 spots on her ticket, winning the game’s $175,000 top prize.

“Everyone was going insane. People were getting their calculators out and double checking. A couple of people even scanned the ticket on the lottery’s app, just to make sure,” Janes said.

“I couldn’t believe it. It was a twenty-five-dollar gift exchange, and I won one hundred seventy-five thousand dollars!”

Janes, along with her husband and two children showed up at lottery headquarters hours later where Janes received a check for $124,250, after taxes.

“This is so crazy. I’m truly blessed,” she said.

Janes told lottery officials they will pay off her daughter’s student loans and their cars.

Sunrise Market in Fisherville where the winning Scratch-off tickets were sold will receive a $1,750 bonus.