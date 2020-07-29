Kentucky State Police raising money for Special Olympics

DRY RIDGE, Ky. — After canceling their annual fundraiser due to COVID-19, the Kentucky State Police, Post 6, in Dry Ridge are holding a fundraiser Tuesday to help raise money for the Special Olympics in Kentucky.

“Even though we’ve got all these restrictions and all these different things that we’re having to adhere to, we’re going to stick to our primary mission of serving our communities," Cory Elliott of KSP said.

The way the troopers are doing that is by holding a "Cover the Cruiser" event. The way it works is the troopers will park one of their police cruisers in the parking lot of the Walmart off Ferguson Boulevard and invite people to cover it in stickers.

Each sticker costs a dollar, and people can put as many stickers on the cruiser as they want. People can also make a donation there as well.

The cruiser will be parked in that parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Wednesday.