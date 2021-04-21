Kentucky State Police investigating Maysville shooting involving Fleming Co. deputy

MAYSVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police Post 8 is investigating a fatal shooting involving an officer that occurred in Maysville on Monday, March 29.

According to a news release, Deputy Justin Conley, 27, a five-year veteran of the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office, shot and killed 48-year-old Terry Darnell Jackson after a physical altercation.

Jackson and a female passenger were in a vehicle when Conley attempted to stop them after it appeared they were involved in a fight. Jackson fled the vehicle on foot, and after a short chase and a physical struggle, Conley fired his weapon, striking Jackson.

Jackson was airlifted to University of Cincinnati Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Conley was treated and released from the Meadowview Regional Hospital. He was placed on administrative leave according to the procedures of the Fleming County Sheriff’s Department.