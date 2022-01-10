Kentucky legislators look to pass $200M in tornado relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky House of Representatives and Senate put forth companion bills on Saturday to provide $200 million in housing and educational services following the December 2021 tornado outbreak.

The bill would provide funding through the West Kentucky State Aid Funding and Emergencies Fund including:



$30 million to the Kentucky Department of Education for school districts affected by the December storms.

$15 million to the Department of Military Affairs, Division of Emergency Management to be used for procuring temporary FEMA-eligible housing units.

The bill's sponsors in the House are Speaker David Osborne, Richard Heath and Steven Rudy. Heath and Rudy represent western portions of the state where over 70 people were killed.

Draft bill language and a press release from the Kentucky House Republicans didn't state how the rest of the $200 million would be allocated.

The statement said the House would put its version of the bill to a vote on Monday, Jan. 10 and and expected it to pass.

Related Links

Preliminary rating for western Kentucky tornado a EF4

Residents try to process tornado's devastation

Two babies survive tornado that carried them away in bath tub