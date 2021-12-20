Watch
Two babies survive tornado that carried them away in bathtub

Matt Pearl
Mayfield, Kentucky after tornado damage
Posted at 1:20 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 13:20:36-05

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. — A grandmother said two babies survived a Kentucky tornado last weekend that ripped the bathtub they were in out of the ground, tossing it with them inside.

Clara Lutz told WFIE-TV she put 15-month-old Kaden and 3-month-old Dallas in the bathtub last Friday with a blanket, a pillow and a Bible. She said the tornado lifted the tub up and out of her hands.

The tub was found in her yard, upside down, with the babies underneath. Sheriff’s office authorities reunited her with the babies.

At least 92 people have been confirmed dead across multiple states after more than 40 tornadoes pummeled a wide area on Dec. 10 and 11.

