Cincinnati Marijuana Expo happening now

CINCINNATI — The Ohio Marijuana Expo is happening now in Cincinnati at the Sharonville Convention Center.

The expo is coming at a perfect time. The U.S. House voted to decriminalize marijuana on the federal level. Amanda Ferdig, event coordinator, said she fully supports the bill.

"We want to keep moving forward, we want to keep taking steps in that direction," Ferdig said. "We talk about it all the time, how it should be accessible for anybody. I don't think that it should matter on what you've done in your past or anything like that, you know, we're happy that there's going to be more access for people."

But not everyone is on board to decriminalize marijuana on the federal level.

"On every level: in terms of the opioid crisis, in terms of drug driving, traffic fatalities and then even in terms of inner city," said David Mahan with Center for Christian Virtue.

Back in Cincinnati, the expo is presented by Ohio Marijuana Card, which is Ohio's largest provider of medical marijuana cards. This is the fifth event in an ongoing series of shows throughout the state.

In a news release, organizers with the expo said it helps connect consumers, medical marijuana patients, marijuana-related businesses, licensed dispensaries, cultivators, processors, testing facilities and small local businesses.

In addition, the release went on to say attendees can also discuss medication with some of Ohio Marijuana Card's doctors, learn about industry job opportunities and more.

At least 4,000 people are expected to attend. For more information about the expo, click here.