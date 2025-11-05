Kentucky governor declares state of emergency after fatal UPS plane crash in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a fiery UPS plane crash at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport resulted in at least nine deaths and 11 injuries.

A UPS cargo plane crashed about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday as it was departing for Honolulu from UPS Worldport. Video showed flames on the plane’s left wing and a trail of smoke. The National Transportation Safety Board was sending a team of investigators.

In his latest update, the governor said there is a chance the death toll will rise as recovery efforts continue at the airport. Officials said there are still dozens of officials from multiple agencies participating in search and rescue efforts throughout the area Wednesday morning.

Beshear said the state of emergency will allow the state to move resources "more quickly" through Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky National Guard. It'll also help expedite money for immediate or short-term disaster management, response expenses and reimbursements.

The governor is also starting up the Team Kentucky Emergency Relief Fund to help anyone impacted. The fund will be the same as the Team Kentucky Storm Relief Fund Beshear announced at the beginning of the year to help those affected by severe flooding.

Donations are tax-deductible and will help pay for the response, recovery and funerals connected to the crash.

"Remember, the first thing that we pay for out of these funds is funerals, so that in a time of grief, nobody is worried about that," Beshear said. "In Kentucky, we grieve together and we support one another."