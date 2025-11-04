UPS plane crashes on takeoff from Louisville airport, igniting huge fire on ground

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A UPS plane crashed on takeoff from the airport in Louisville, Kentucky, igniting a huge fire on ground, officials said Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane crashed at about 5:15 p.m. It was taking off for Honolulu.

Police had responded to reports of a plane crash near Louisville International Airport.

Injuries were reported, the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a social media post.

Photos on social media showed a large plume of black smoke rising into the sky.

The location of the reported crash was at the intersection of Fern Valley Road and Grade Lane, which is at the southern edge of the airport.

Louisville’s police department said on X that there was a fire and debris, and it asked people to stay away. A shelter-in-place order was issued within 5 miles (8 kilometers) of the airport, police said.

Television station video showed a large trail of flames and a plume of smoke leading from a parking lot as fire trucks tried to douse the fire.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 airplane owned by UPS was manufactured in 1991. The FAA said the plane was scheduled to fly to Honolulu after it took off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on X that he is aware of the reports.

“First responders are onsite, and we will share more information as available,” he said. “Please pray for the pilots, crew and everyone affected. We will share more soon.”