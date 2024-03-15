Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency after tornado, severe storms

MILTON, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has issued a state of emergency in Kentucky after severe storms, including a tornado, swept through the state Thursday.

The storms, which contained heavy rain, large hail and strong winds, damaged multiple properties and infrastructure, Beshear said.

The state of emergency will allow the commonwealth to further help the communities affected. The state plans to open General Butler State Resort Park, where 33 people are currently sheltering.

"We have significant damage in Milton, in Trimble County," Beshear said. "Though, thankfully, every report we have received, up until now, indicates there have been no fatalities and only a couple of minor injuries — and that is the most important thing."

Video captured by Kentucky and Indiana residents shows the tornado touch down in Madison, Indiana and seemingly cross the Ohio River.

A tornado was confirmed in Trimble County, and there was also emergency declarations from Carroll and Gallatin counties, Beshear said. The governor said it's likely more than 100 structures were damaged during the storms.

Beshear said he will be in Milton on Saturday to see the storm damage himself.

"My promise is that we are going to work with everybody to do the very best to support them during this difficult time," Beshear said.

Alongside the state of emergency, Beshear enacted Kentucky's price gouging laws to protect residents from overpriced goods as they clean up and recover.

