Kentucky Fish and Wildlife warning hunters about 'highly infectious' avian flu

As waterfowl hunting season opens, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials are warning hunters about an illness that may be affecting birds in the state.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is "highly infections and often deadly in wild birds and domestic poultry," the agency wrote in a press release. Birds that have contracted the virus can spread it to other birds through saliva, mucus and feces, the agency said.

Symptoms hunters should watch for are a lack of coordination, droopy wings, lethargy, an unwillingness to fly, waterfowl swimming in circles and head tremors.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is asking hunters and the public to keep an eye out for the illness and report any sick or dead waterfowl, vultures or raptors — like hawks and eagles. Any groups of five or more dead birds should also be reported, the department said. Reports can be made online or by calling the agency at 1.800.858.1549.

The department recommended hunters take precautions when handling wild game during waterfowl hunting season. It says hunters should not harvest, handle or consume birds found dead or obviously sick and wear disposable gloves and wash hands for at least 20 seconds after touching birds.

Hunters should also thoroughly clean any utensils, equipment and surfaces that touch birds and refrain from eating, drinking or smoking while handling or cleaning game birds.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said all game should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit in order to kill any viruses, bacteria and parasites; the agency said properly cooked game is safe to eat.

Finally, the agency said people should not feed dogs raw or undercooked meat from harvested waterfowl.

Despite the illness outbreak, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said the CDC has reported the strains of HPAI that are currently circulating in wild birds and domestic poultry "do not present an immediate public health concern." To date, only one human case of HPAI has been detected in the US and risk of infection from birds to people is overall low, especially if the meat consumed has been adequately cooked, according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.