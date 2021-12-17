Kentucky Bourbon Benefit raises funds for western Kentucky tornado relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Distillers, brands and celebrities are donating items to auction off in support of the state's Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit is auctioning off hundreds of rare spirits, memorabilia and experiences to raise money for western Kentucky residents impacted by last weekend's deadly storms. People can bid on items between Dec. 16-21, with all proceeds going directly to the state fund.

Items include an Old Rip Van Winkle 23-year-old bourbon whiskey decanter, a tasting and tour with NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson and a private experience at Castle & Key Distillery. The benefit said items will be posted at different times, with new options going live each day. The top 15 items will be available for bidding until 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Anyone interested can bid safely online. People who would like to make a donation to the benefit can also do so on the benefit's website. People must be 21 or older to participate in the auction. To view all available items, click here.

The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund was established by Gov. Andy Beshear Dec. 11. To donate directly to the fund, click here.

