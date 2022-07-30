How you can help eastern Kentucky pets in need

AMELIA, Ohio — Devastating flooding has left many in eastern Kentucky without a home, including pets.

At All Dogs Come From Heaven rescue in Amelia, the need has been great. The organization has been helping victims of one natural disaster, a tornado in Goshen Township, for the past few weeks.

“We just finished servicing the Goshen area for the tornadoes," said Margaret Copelen, one of the organization's board of directors. "That hit us pretty hard. A lot of food went to that program to assist folks in Goshen and surrounding areas."

After seeing several social media posts from animal shelters in eastern Kentucky, Copelen said they knew they needed to jump to action.

“We know these people. These have been friends, people we’ve supported for decades,” she said. “Some have lost every piece of food in the building because of the floods.”

The organization is collecting donations of dog food, leashes, bowls, collars and flea and tick medication. Copelen said those are the biggest needs following the flooding. She is hopeful a truck will be taken down to Hazard within the next two days. They’ll wait for Kentucky Emergency Management to inform them where the greatest need is located.

While supplies are needed, Copelen said there is a need for cash donations as well.

"Financial donations would be greatly appreciated — the cost of gas is killing us," Copelen said.

For all of the important items the organization will take to pets in need, Copelen said it’s important to know what not to donate right now.

“No dog beds or things like that," she said. "Wonderful during the rest of the time, but for disaster areas, dog beds get in the way."

Copelen said All Dogs Come From Heaven rescue donates between 500,000 and 750,000 pounds of food every year to 76 different shelters in six states.

Anyone who wants to donate can drop off supplies at the rescue, located at 1894 Ohio Pike, Amelia, OH 45102. They are open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. seven days a week.

Gov. Andy Beshear has started a relief fund for those impacted by flooding. Click here to donate.

