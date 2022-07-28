Ohio Task Force 1's water rescue team heads to eastern Kentucky amid severe flooding

Ohio Task Force 1 — a search and rescue team that has responded to 9/11, Hurricane Katrina and dozens of other natural disasters — is heading to eastern Kentucky.

The team will deploy 16 members of its water rescue team to multiple southeastern Kentucky counties after severe flooding hit the area Wednesday night. OH-TF1 said the team will conduct water-specific search and rescue efforts.

"The members can function in both swift and static water situations," OH-TF1 public information officer Phil Sinewe said. "The team will place 16 highly trained personnel along with boats and logistical supplies directly into the field to assist our neighbors in Kentucky."

Some Cincinnati firefighters will be part of the team, according to CFD. Their specific destination has not been determined yet.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency following the flooding, noting he spoke with the federal government and a FEMA response team will be on the ground.

"This is an ongoing, natural disaster. We are in the midst of it and for some places, it is going to continue through tonight with the possibility of more rain in the days to come," Beshear said. "We urge everyone to continue to take precautions to keep yourself and others safe."

Beshear started an online fundraiser to collect donations for flood victims. To donate to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, click here.

