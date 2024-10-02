Gov. Andy Beshear makes 2024 TIME100 Next list as influential leader

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that he made the 2024 TIME100 Next list among Sabrina Carpenter, Jaylen Brown, and more who are recognized as today's most influential leaders.

This is the fifth year that the list has been created and an article from TIME reads that the list represents "individuals who are not waiting in life to make an impact."

Beshear, who is listed under the "Leaders" category, addressed the news on X, stating: "This honor is a testament to the great work we're doing in Kentucky, and the rest of the world is noticing."

I’m honored to be included on the 2024 #Time100Next list with such phenomenal people. This honor is a testament to the great work we’re doing in Kentucky and the rest of the world is noticing. Thank you, @TIME.https://t.co/2R8hL36AWA pic.twitter.com/jSVGQk9dnM — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) October 2, 2024

"We aim with this annual franchise to recognize rising leaders in health, climate, business, sports, and more-and by doing so not just show the stories that are capturing headlines in 2024 but also introduce you to the people who we believe will play an important role in leading the future," TIME said.

A gathering of the honorees is expected to take place in New York City in October, TIME reported.

