Former boyfriend Brooks Houck arrested on murder charge in Crystal Rogers case

(LEX 18) — FBI Louisville and Kentucky State Police have arrested Brooks Houck in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

According to an unsealed indictment, Houck is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held on a $10 million cash bond and can't have any contact with Crystal Rogers' family.

Rogers went missing on July 5, 2015, in Bardstown and was last seen at Houck's home, who was her boyfriend at the time.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, Houck was a primary suspect in the case. Houck was Crystal's then boyfriend at the time of her disappearance.

On September 7, 32-year-old Joseph L. Lawson was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

FBI Louisville posted the following statement to X regarding the arrest of Houck:

More details will be available when he is arraigned in October.

Crystal's family released the following statement in the Team Crystal page on Facebook:

This morning the Ballard family received word that Brooks Houck was arrested for an indictment warrant after being indicted by a Nelson County Grand Jury. Brooks Houck was named the number one suspect in Crystal’s case in 2015. We want to thank the FBI, Kentucky State Police, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Attorney General's Office, Commonwealth Attorney Shane Young and staff as well as the juries. At this time we ask for privacy as this is another step forward for justice for Crystal. Continue to pray that justice is served and we bring Crystal home. We will not be conducting any interviews at this time. We ask any questions or comments be referred to the FBI.

