Boone County Sheriff's Office searches for 52-year-old man missing from Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Boone County officials are searching for a missing Florence man who never returned home.

The family of 52-year-old Jonathan Dodson said he told them he was going to Walmart Tuesday, June 7, but never returned. Dodson was last seen driving a green 2011 Toyota Camry with Kentucky plate 115NEG. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said it does not have a general location of where Dodson could be.

Dodson does not have his required medication. The sheriff's office said Dodson's family told deputies he made "concerning statements" about harming them, but Dodson is not believed to have a weapon.

Jonathan Dodson is 6-foot-4, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in a green shirt, blue plaid jacket and blue jeans. Anyone who may see him or his car is asked to call 911 immediately.