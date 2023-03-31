Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of severe weather in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency ahead of severe weather.

While there is the potential for isolated tornadoes in the Tri-State, Beshear noted that the western part of the state has a high probability of "long-track, violent" tornadoes.

"If you are in Western Kentucky, you need to be in a safe shelter by 5 p.m. Central Time," Beshear said. "This is the worst forecast I’ve seen as governor. I am declaring a state of emergency so that we can be prepared. We are taking this very seriously and we need you to take this seriously, too. Please be prepared. Let’s do everything possible to keep everyone safe."

All state office buildings in the central time zone are closed starting at 3 p.m. Friday. He also encouraged residents in Western Kentucky to find a safe shelter by 5 p.m. CT.

"Practice going there before the weather arrives. A storm shelter or a basement is the best. An interior hallway away from windows is the second best. If you are in a mobile home, get out. Be somewhere safe long before this hits. Go to a neighbor’s house, an underground shelter or a nearby permanent structure," Gov. Beshear said.

That part of the state isn't new to severe weather. In December 2021, an EF-4 tornado traveled through Western Kentucky. More than 70 people died in the storms and many homes, businesses and schools were destroyed.

"The destruction and the width of destruction was unimaginable," said Covington Police Lt. Bryan Bogard, who spent three days in the city of Mayfield helping those impacted.

Residents in the Tri-State will see severe weather starting at around 10 p.m. Friday. A cold front pushing through could potentially bring high winds and isolated tornados. Wind gusts as high as 75 miles per hour are possible. Read our updated forecast here.

All Kentuckians are asked to avoid calling 911 for any traffic or weather updates. If you think someone is stranded on the road, call Kentucky State Police at 800-222-5555.