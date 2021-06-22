Watch
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado touchdown in Dearborn County Ind.

Posted at 11:24 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 23:27:49-04

A line of storms which rolled through the Tri-State Friday, June 18 has now produced two confirmed tornadoes, according to a statement released by the National Weather Service Monday evening.

The storm system, which produced an EF1 tornado that touched down in Ripley County, Indiana that night, also produced another tornado that touched down in Dearborn County, Indiana near Moore's Hill.

The statement from the National Weather Service said the brief tornado likely began in a wooded area near Longbranch Road where it caused significant damage to two residences.

The statement said the EF1 tornado touched down for close to a minute and traveled 150 yards in that time and had wind speeds close to 95 mph.

