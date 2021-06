The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down during the severe weather the Tri-State experienced on the evening of Friday, June 18 into the morning hours of Saturday, July 19.

A storm survey of the area near Milan in Ripley County, Indiana showed evidence that a tornado touched down near Prattsburg Road and traveled southeast.

Initial assessments show the tornado had winds in excess of 85 mph.

Storm survey information can be found here.