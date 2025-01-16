ISP: Switzerland County man charged with raping woman 13 years after the attack

DEPUTY, Ind. — A Switzerland County, Indiana man has been arrested and faces multiple charges tied to a home invasion and rape that happened in 2011, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP said 37-year-old Craig S. Long was arrested on Wednesday on two charges of rape, two counts of burglary and one count of aggravated battery.

Police first began their investigation in July of 2011, when a woman reported that a suspect entered her home in Jefferson County, Indiana in the early morning hours and attacked her. ISP said a woman in the home was battered and sexually assaulted by an unidentified man before he left the home.

The case went cold for years, but in early 2024 ISP started a cold case unit focused on learning Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy and familial DNA investigative techniques.

That new training played an important role in the arrest of Long, according to ISP. Investigators were able to identify a possible family member of the rape suspect by using familial DNA investigative techniques. From there, investigators identified Long, who used to live in Jefferson County but had since moved to Switzerland County, ISP said.

"A search warrant was served this week on Long to collect his DNA profile for comparison," reads the announcement from ISP. "Laboratory personnel then compared Long's profiled with the DNA profile obtained from evidence collected in this case."

That led to Long's arrest on Wednesday, ISP said.

He was arrested without incident and taken to the Jefferson County Jail; in court Thursday morning, a judge ordered that he be held on a $500,000 bond.