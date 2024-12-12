ISP: Brookville man dead after he was shot by his sister

Watch Now
BROOKVILLE, Ind. — A Brookville, Indiana man is dead and his sister has been arrested after Indiana State Police said she fatally shot him Thursday morning.

ISP said detectives responded at around 1:40 a.m. Thursday morning to an apartment on Fairfield Avenue in Brookville after reports of a person shot. At the scene, police found that 32-year-old Ronald W. Pence had been shot in the chest; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the person accused of pulling the trigger is 29-year-old Crystal Pence, who police have identified as Ronald's sister. ISP said its preliminary investigation has indicated Crystal shot her brother, then waited at the apartment for police to arrive.

Crystal has been charged with murder and is being held in the Franklin County Jail.

ISP said the investigation is still ongoing.

