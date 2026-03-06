Heavy rain triggers flooding and road closures across Southeast Indiana

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — Heavy rainfall across Southeast Indiana triggered widespread flooding, forced road closures and left communities scrambling to clean up Friday.

At Hudson's Old Mill Campground and Flea Market along Laughery Creek in Ripley County, water rose rapidly above the high water mark.

Owner Doug Hudson said water levels had dropped two feet by Friday morning, but the damage was already done.

"The community comes together and helps out in every way we can. And that's what gets us through it," Hudson said.

According to the Friendship Volunteer Fire Department, Ripley County saw about two inches of rainfall, but other parts of Indiana saw far more. Between four and five inches were reported in some areas.

Hudson said the only preparation available when water rises that fast is moving equipment out of harm's way.

"The only prep we can do is getting the campers and stuff, getting them ready to move out of this section," Hudson said

Nearby sites, including the National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association, also saw heavy flooding, impacting workers' commutes.

State Route 62 was closed for hours before reopening, and about 2.5 miles of Cave Hill Road became impassable.

Friendship Volunteer Fire Department Chief Keith Sievering said flooding is something this rural community is used to, and that residents were grateful it wasn't worse.

"We haven't had a lot of damage, so we won't be collecting any debris. Once in a while, we'll have a camper floating down the creek," Sievering said.

Sievering also said the department faces ongoing challenges when responding to emergencies like this one.

"Struggling to get new people, the challenge is everybody's working somewhere, and not all employers will let them be off work to come and help the community. So that's probably the biggest challenge," Sievering said.

Franklin County saw some of the worst road damage in the region. The county recorded about 8.28 inches of rain between March 3 and March 4.

Richland Creek, Big Cedar Road, Blue Creek Road, Webb Road and Ott Road got the worst of it, with pavement peeling up, culvert washouts and debris reported. One road partially collapsed and is currently being repaired.

Numerous low water crossings remain flooded, and officials are asking drivers to find alternate routes. One vehicle was swept into a field after a driver attempted to cross a flooded area.

Emergency management officials are encouraging residents in need of assistance to call 2-1-1 or visit 211.org.

