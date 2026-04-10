Firefighters successfully rescue person trapped in grain silo in Switzerland County

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — Firefighters in Switzerland County rescued a person trapped in a grain bin, according to the East Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department.

The rescue happened on Allensville Road Thursday night, according to the fire department. With the help of Jeff Craig Fire Department, Moorefield Fire Department the Switzerland County Emergency Response team and other local farmers, the trapped person was successfully pulled from the grain bin at around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Crews were able to use a grain bin rescue system to help the trapped person climb out on their own.

The rescue system involves a tube being place around the person trapped, and then the corn is removed from the inside of that tube, according to East Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department. While rescuers are working on that, they use platforms that help distribute their weight so they don't sink into the corn during the rescue, the fire department said.