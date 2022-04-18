Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods

SALEM, Ind. — Indiana State Police are asking for the public's help identifying the body of a young child.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said the body of the boy, believed to be between five and eight years old, was found Saturday night by a mushroom hunter in the heavily wooded area of Washington County not far from a roadway.

Investigators believe the boy may have died within the last week. He is described as a black male, four feet tall, with a slim build and short hair.

Huls declined to give any details, including the possible cause of death or what the boy was wearing when his body was found, but he urged the public to provide any information about the boy.

“There’s somebody at an Easter table this weekend that maybe has somebody that’s not there and were expecting to come,” Huls said. “There’s family members, friends, somebody from school perhaps, that knows maybe there was issues, that thinks this could possibly be that child.”

