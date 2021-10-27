Ohio House passes Aisha’s Law named after Shaker Heights teacher murdered by ex-husband

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Wednesday, the Ohio House passed House Bill 3, known as Aisha’s Law, named after the Shaker Heights teacher who was murdered by her ex-husband.

"This is a victory for survivors of domestic violence across the state,” said the bill co-sponsor State Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland Heights) on Wednesday.

Fraser was a Shaker Heights teacher killed in November 2018 by her ex-husband and the father of her children Lance Mason, a former northeast Ohio judge and state legislator. Mason was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 35 years.

Aisha’s Law would also expand the definition of aggravated murder to include previous domestic violence convictions. Police would be required to conduct lethality assessments to determine how much danger victims are in and connect them to services providing safety planning.

Before Fraser's death, Mason was suspended from practicing law after he attacked Fraser in front of their children as they were driving back from a family member’s funeral on Aug. 2, 2014, according to court documents. Mason was sentenced to two years in prison for that attack, but a judge released him after serving just nine months.

According to the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, 131 people in Ohio were killed in violence cases in the last year. Of those, at least 20 perpetrators had already been charged with or convicted of domestic violence prior to the deadly incident.

“I’m proud to sponsor such a comprehensive legislation to lift the voices of those too long undervalued or ignored. Nothing prepared me for the way Aisha’s story and the stories of other survivors have changed me. I am extraordinarily grateful to my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for overwhelmingly supporting this bill, bringing us closer to no longer being the only state without a strangulation law. Aisha’s Law will strengthen protections for survivors and provide a way out for those who are in the most deadly situations. We are one step closer to honoring Aisha’s life and light, and so many others with today’s House passage,” Boyd said in a news release.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

