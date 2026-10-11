Scooter crash on Dixie Highway kills 58-year-old woman

PARK HILLS, Kentucky — A 58-year-old Elsmere, Kentucky, woman was killed early Saturday morning when she lost control of her scooter and fell to the pavement on Dixie Highway.

According to a release, on Oct. 20, 2026, at approximately 02:04 a.m., officers from the Kenton County Police Department, Park Hills Police Department, Fort Wright Police Department, Lakeside Park/Crestview Hills Police Department and Ludlow Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Dixie Highway and South Arlington Road in Park Hills, Kentucky, for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, officers discovered a single-vehicle crash with the rider prone on the ground.

The rider, Rhonda R. Perry, age 58, of Elsmere, Kentucky, was traveling north on Dixie Highway when she lost control and fell to the pavement. She was not wearing a helmet. Perry was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries by the Ludlow Fire Department EMS, where she was subsequently pronounced deceased.

The Kenton County Police Department's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) Unit is investigating the collision. Any witnesses to the collision or people with information regarding the collision are encouraged to contact Sergeant Charles Duncan at (859) 392-1955.

