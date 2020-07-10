State police warn of aggressive social media and phone scams targeting Kentuckians

DRY RIDGE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are warning of a new round of scam calls that use "aggressive" tactics to convince victims to turn over personal information and money.

Police said the scam works by convincing people to buy items over social media.

"The solicitor typically targets elderly people by showcasing items well below market value, and later requests payment by gift cards. This is a scam! If it sounds too good to be true, it often is," police said in a release Friday.

Kentucky State Police recommends treating every solicitation call or encounter as a scam until proven otherwise. To do this, research the actual market value of items being sold online, and do not try to purchase one unless you are doing it in-person or through a "credible, secured online payment platform."

Not sure if it's a scam? KSP offers some "warning signs" to look out for, including:

High pressure sales or frequent calls.

Pressuring you into an immediate decision ("act now" offers).

Requesting credit or debit card or any banking information.

Offering to send someone to your home or to overnight something.

Offering something for free.

Not responding to questions or cutting you off.

Hawking a "no-risk" investment.

Refusing to provide written information or references (that includes hanging up when you ask for written information or other forms of authenticity).

Requesting payment in form of gift cards.

Imitating law enforcement to request payment for citations, bail money, etc.

KSP recommends not engaging with scammers. Instead, report them to local law enforcement.

