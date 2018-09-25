Pendleton County schools closed today due to high water

WCPO Staff
5:34 AM, Sep 25, 2018
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. -- Pendleton County schools are closed Tuesday due to high water.

Thirteen county roads are closed due to high water. Of those roads, two are state roads; state Route 177 and state Route 330 are closed in a few spots, according to a Pendleton County dispatcher.

The Tri-State remains in a flash flood watch until 6 a.m. Wednesday. About one inch of rain fell in the majority of Tri-State counties Monday, and additional rounds of showers and occasional downpours could lead to flooding.

