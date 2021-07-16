Watch
Northern Kentucky teenager Gavin Ward, who inspired Hamilton fundraiser, dies of cancer

Gibney, Emily
Gavin Ward Hamilton car show fundraiser
Posted at 6:39 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 18:39:23-04

Sometimes the race doesn’t last as long as it could, and the finish line seems to come too soon.

Northern Kentucky car fan Gavin Ward, 16, died Friday morning. He was diagnosed with DIPG, a rare form of inoperable brain cancer that gained recognition in the Cincinnati area through the fundraising efforts of Lauren Hill, in 2019

On Wednesday, Hamilton businesses in conjunction with The Cars and Candy Foundation held a fundraiser for Ward to raise money to finish rebuilding and putting a wrap on a Mitsubishi Eclipse he had started working on before the diagnosis.

A memorial drive is being held in Ward’s honor Friday night at the Hebron Lutheran Church at 8:30.

