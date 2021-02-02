Ky. extends mail-in driver's license renewals, opens new REAL ID office in Burlington

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Still need to renew a Kentucky driver's license? If it expires on or before June 30, there's still time to renew it by mail.

Kentucky extended the window to renew an expired or soon-to-be-expired license by mail for credentials expiring on or before June 30, 2021. Previously, the cutoff date was Feb. 28.

Applicants who require driver testing by Kentucky State Police must complete that step before renewing their license by mail, officials said.

By extending the window, Kentucky officials hope to limit crowds in line at clerks' offices around the state.

"Mail-in renewal of driver’s licenses is just one way to enable people to stay healthy and avoid crowds," said Gov. Andy Beshear in a news release.

Check with your county clerk for their preferred method, like a drop-off form or mail-in form found here.

The mail-in renewal option is not available to apply for a REAL ID, the new federal ID required to board domestic flights and enter secure federal facilities, like federal courthouses and military bases, starting Oct. 1, 2021. No Kentuckian will be required to have a REAL ID to operate a motor vehicle.

For Northern Kentuckians, the process to get a REAL ID has moved to Burlington. A new regional office is now open at 6159 First Financial Dr. to help people apply for and receive a REAL ID. This location replaces a smaller REAL ID office in Florence, which opened last year.

The Burlington office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To make appointments online, visit www.realidky.com.

A limited number of workstations will also be available to serve walk-ins, and applicants may be asked to wait in their vehicle until they are notified that the issuance office can serve them.

You must apply for a REAL ID in-person with proof of residence, Social Security and identification at one of the KYTC regional offices, officials said.

