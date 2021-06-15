KSP: Police shot man after he fled traffic stop, fired shots at officers in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police are investigating events that led to a man being shot by police in Newport, after authorities claim he fled a traffic stop and later fired at officers, according to a press release from KSP.

KSP said Kenton County Police attempted a traffic stop on a car that matched the description of a vehicle connected to a separate incident in Boone County.

"The suspect drove into a parking lot in Newport, exited the vehicle and shot at the officers," reads the press release from KSP. "Officers discharged their agency-issued firearms, striking and wounding the subject."

KSP said the shooting happened around 5:09 a.m. Sunday morning.

On Sunday, deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office said a suspect during a drug investigation brandished a weapon before fleeing police; KSP has not confirmed whether this incident is related to the Newport shooting.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, the parking lot outside Planet Fitness on Carothers Road was closed until 12:00 p.m. for a KSP investigation, but KSP has not confirmed that was the location where the man was shot by police.

WCPO has reached out to KSP and other involved agencies to learn whether any of these incidents are connected.