Kentucky State Police investigating after decomposed body found in Gallatin County

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation after a 43-year-old Sparta man was found dead Tuesday.
KSP said the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office contacted its Campbellsburg post requesting assistance following the discovery of a deceased body. Troopers and detectives located a decomposed dead male on Boone Road.
An autopsy Wednesday identified the deceased as Kenneth Beach of Sparta. KSP is conducting the ongoing investigation.
