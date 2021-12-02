Watch
Kentucky State Police investigating after decomposed body found in Gallatin County

Posted at 11:02 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 23:02:37-05

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation after a 43-year-old Sparta man was found dead Tuesday.

KSP said the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office contacted its Campbellsburg post requesting assistance following the discovery of a deceased body. Troopers and detectives located a decomposed dead male on Boone Road.

An autopsy Wednesday identified the deceased as Kenneth Beach of Sparta. KSP is conducting the ongoing investigation.

